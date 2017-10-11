European Commissioner Marianne Thyssen visits Romania

European Commissioner Marianne Thyssen, responsible for employment, social affairs, skills and labor mobility, is making a visit to Romania on Wednesday and Thursday (October 11-12).

The European Commissioner’s program in Romania includes meetings with labor minister Lia-Olguta Vasilescu, the minister of social consultation and public dialogue Gabriel Petrea, and the minister delegate for EU funds Rovana Plumb. All three meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, October 11.

The next day, Marianne Thyssen will be in Iasi, Eastern Romania, for a dialogue with citizens focused on EU policies and support in the field of employment and social affairs, as well as on the future of Europe. She will also attend the opening of the exhibition called “60 years of the EU”.

Commissioner Thyssen will then visit at a European-funded project implemented by Gr.T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy, in partnership with Prof. dr. George I.M. Georgescu Institute for Cardiovascular diseases.

