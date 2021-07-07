Makita plans to double output of hand tools plant in Romania

Japanese industrial group Makita plans to double the production of hand tools at its plant in Romania, near Bucharest, to 12 mln pieces in 2012 from 5.8 mln last year, Profit.ro reported.

It plans to hire 900 more employees and make available for its staff 350 housing units in two blocks of apartments under construction.

In 2020, the factory had an average number of 2,371 employees and a turnover of RON 2.1 bln (EUR 440 mln), the highest since the inauguration of the factory in 2007 and almost 40% more compared to the previous year.

The factory's profit increased in 2020 by over 68%, to RON 159 mln.

The sales division of Makita in Romania generated business of RON 152 mln in 2020 and reported a net profit of RON 4.1 mln, with an average number of 56 employees.

(Photo: Oleksandr Lutsenko | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com