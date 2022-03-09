Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Romanians to avoid travel to Belarus

Amid the “deteriorating security situation in the region” caused by the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) recommends Romanian citizens to avoid non-essential trips to Belarus or leave the country as soon as possible on commercial flights still available or by road.

At the same time, MAE recommends Romanian citizens to “completely avoid any travel in the areas near the border of the Republic of Belarus with Ukraine.”

The Romanian ministry raised the alert level for the Republic of Belarus to 5/9 (5 out of 9) - “Avoid non-essential travel!” from the previous level 3/9 (3 out of 9) - “Areas or time intervals that may be dangerous.”

“MAE states that, through this approach, Romania is aligning itself with the level of travel alerts recently issued by most of the EU member states that have diplomatic representation in the Republic of Belarus,” the ministry said in a press release.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Romanians in Belarus register their presence through the platform Econsulat.ro (Econsulat.ro/CetateniRomaniInregistrati/Inregistreaza). The website can be accessed from a PC, laptop or mobile phone.

MAE, through the Romanian Embassy in Minsk, is ready to provide protection and consular assistance to Romanian citizens on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ebastard129/Dreamstime.com)