Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 11:57
Social

Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Romanians to avoid travel to Belarus

09 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Amid the “deteriorating security situation in the region” caused by the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) recommends Romanian citizens to avoid non-essential trips to Belarus or leave the country as soon as possible on commercial flights still available or by road.

At the same time, MAE recommends Romanian citizens to “completely avoid any travel in the areas near the border of the Republic of Belarus with Ukraine.”

The Romanian ministry raised the alert level for the Republic of Belarus to 5/9 (5 out of 9) - “Avoid non-essential travel!” from the previous level 3/9 (3 out of 9) - “Areas or time intervals that may be dangerous.”

“MAE states that, through this approach, Romania is aligning itself with the level of travel alerts recently issued by most of the EU member states that have diplomatic representation in the Republic of Belarus,” the ministry said in a press release.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Romanians in Belarus register their presence through the platform Econsulat.ro (Econsulat.ro/CetateniRomaniInregistrati/Inregistreaza). The website can be accessed from a PC, laptop or mobile phone.

MAE, through the Romanian Embassy in Minsk, is ready to provide protection and consular assistance to Romanian citizens on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ebastard129/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 10:11
01 March 2022
Social
Ministry of Foreign Affairs "strongly recommends” Romanians to leave Russia
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 11:57
Social

Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Romanians to avoid travel to Belarus

09 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Amid the “deteriorating security situation in the region” caused by the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) recommends Romanian citizens to avoid non-essential trips to Belarus or leave the country as soon as possible on commercial flights still available or by road.

At the same time, MAE recommends Romanian citizens to “completely avoid any travel in the areas near the border of the Republic of Belarus with Ukraine.”

The Romanian ministry raised the alert level for the Republic of Belarus to 5/9 (5 out of 9) - “Avoid non-essential travel!” from the previous level 3/9 (3 out of 9) - “Areas or time intervals that may be dangerous.”

“MAE states that, through this approach, Romania is aligning itself with the level of travel alerts recently issued by most of the EU member states that have diplomatic representation in the Republic of Belarus,” the ministry said in a press release.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Romanians in Belarus register their presence through the platform Econsulat.ro (Econsulat.ro/CetateniRomaniInregistrati/Inregistreaza). The website can be accessed from a PC, laptop or mobile phone.

MAE, through the Romanian Embassy in Minsk, is ready to provide protection and consular assistance to Romanian citizens on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ebastard129/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 10:11
01 March 2022
Social
Ministry of Foreign Affairs "strongly recommends” Romanians to leave Russia
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further