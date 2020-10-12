Large British constructor gets “Immune” certificate from Romanian group

Romanian businessman Liviu Tudor, one of the biggest local office owners, has partnered with British group Mace and awarded it the first 4-star Immune certificate for best practices in pandemic prevention for its headquarters in downtown London.

Mace is one of the world's largest consultancy and construction companies - known for building the famous Shard skyscraper in London.

"We handed over the first Immune Powerful certificate to the Mace group for their headquarters in London. On this occasion, we also concluded a strategic partnership with Mace in the area of property management," said Darren Allen, development manager within Genesis Property and the manager of the Immune certification program, quoted by Profit.ro.

Liviu Tudor has developed a new standard that certifies the resilience of office buildings to pandemic or similar risks.

The IMMUNE Building Standard is a global open-source standard designed to help combat health risks in the workplace, reduce fears, particularly in the context of COVID-19, and build trust among employers and employees in their efforts to return to the office safely.

