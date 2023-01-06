Business

Lukoil in talks to sell Romanian, Moldovan assets; Shell among prospective buyers

06 January 2023
Russia’s group Lukoil is reportedly seeking to sell its assets in Romania and Moldova, Ziarul Financiar reported at the end of December.

Dutch-British group Shell is reportedly among the prospective bidders for the distribution networks. But a large part of the assets consists in the Petrotel refinery operated by Lukoil in Ploiesti, 60km north of Bucharest.

The Kazakh group KazMunayGas, which operates Romania’s largest refinery Petromidia (close to Constanta, on the Black Sea coast), is among the prospective bidders for Lukjoil’s assets, according to Mold-Street.com.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mira Agron/Dreamstime.com)

