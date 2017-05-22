Living statues festival takes place in four Bucharest locations

The International Festival of Living Statues (Festivalul Internațional de Statui Vivante) takes place this year in four Bucharest locations, between May 30 and June 5.

The official opening of the festival is set for May 30, starting 20:00, in the garden of the Filipescu – Cesianu House, when a night-type event will see tens of actors bring well-known characters and stories to life.

The Humulesti – Ferentari park will host the festival on May 31 and June 1, while the Crangasi park will host it on June 2 and June 3. The festival makes its last stop in the Herastrau park, on June 4 and 5.

Besides expanding from a three-day to a one-week format, the street theater festival is also planning to reach a wider and more diverse public this year, ranging from the audience of the dormitory-type neighborhoods of District 6 to that of the Herastrau park, the largest in the capital.

Besides the actors of the Masca Theater in Bucharest, two groups of living statues creators from Europe will participate in the event. They are Great Names, from Vienna, and the group led by Yvonn Hollander, coming from Holland. CPAA Theatres of China Arts & Entertainment Group from China will also attend the event.

The public will get to admire over 50 living statues, some recreating figures such as Steve Jobs, Alfred Nobel, Alber Einstein, Thomas Edison, and Mozart.

(Photo: Festivalul Internaţional de Statui Vivante Facebook Page)