Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 08:24
Real Estate
South African fund Lion’s Head eyes more office projects in Romania
02 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

South African investment fund Lion’s Head Investments, a company resulted from the merger of Old Mutual (the oldest insurance company in South Africa) and AG Capital, is negotiating the acquisition of more office buildings on the Romanian market, after the Oregon Park acquisition last year, Economica.net reported.

The fund targets projects over EUR 30 million. No deal is expected by the end of the year, though.

Among the buildings envisaged by Lion's Head Investment are Hermes Business Campus, a 78,000-sqm project developed by Belgian group Atenor, several office projects of NEPI Rockcastle (Floreasca Business Park - 36,300 sqm, City Business Center Timisoara - 47,800 sqm, The Lakeview Bucharest - 25,600 sqm and Victoriei Offices - 7,800 sqm), and Portland Trust’s Expo Business Park, which is still under development.

Last year, Lion’s Head Investments bought Oregon Park from Portland Trust for an estimated EUR 160 million. The project includes three buildings with a lettable area of 70,000 sqm, located in the Barbu Vacarescu - Pipera office hub.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Portland Trust)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 08:24
Real Estate
South African fund Lion’s Head eyes more office projects in Romania
02 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

South African investment fund Lion’s Head Investments, a company resulted from the merger of Old Mutual (the oldest insurance company in South Africa) and AG Capital, is negotiating the acquisition of more office buildings on the Romanian market, after the Oregon Park acquisition last year, Economica.net reported.

The fund targets projects over EUR 30 million. No deal is expected by the end of the year, though.

Among the buildings envisaged by Lion's Head Investment are Hermes Business Campus, a 78,000-sqm project developed by Belgian group Atenor, several office projects of NEPI Rockcastle (Floreasca Business Park - 36,300 sqm, City Business Center Timisoara - 47,800 sqm, The Lakeview Bucharest - 25,600 sqm and Victoriei Offices - 7,800 sqm), and Portland Trust’s Expo Business Park, which is still under development.

Last year, Lion’s Head Investments bought Oregon Park from Portland Trust for an estimated EUR 160 million. The project includes three buildings with a lettable area of 70,000 sqm, located in the Barbu Vacarescu - Pipera office hub.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Portland Trust)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s ruling party, ready to send new controversial proposal for EU commissioner seat
01 October 2019
Business
Appliance producer opens first Industry 4.0 factory in Romania after EUR 150 mln investment
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president asks anti-organized crime head to step down over notorious murder case investigation
01 October 2019
Entertainment
Funny or not? Romanian gets oath certificate signed by priest that he will stop drinking alcohol, except…
30 September 2019
Politics
EC incoming president asks Romania and Hungary for “suitable nominees” for commissioner positions
30 September 2019
Social
New university year starts in Romania: How many students and what do they study?

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40