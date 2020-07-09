E-scooter rental service Lime expands in Brasov and Constanta

Lime launched its electric scooter rental service in Brasov and Constanta last week after it had expanded in Cluj-Napoca two weeks ago.

The company's representatives say that the electric scooters have so far generated over 1.5 million rides since their launch in Bucharest.

It only takes a minute to get by electric scooter from Sfatului Square to Nicolae Titulescu Park (in Brasov) or from Ovidiu Square to the Casino (in Constanta).

"Lime is a national player in Romania. After 1.5 million rides in Bucharest and tens of thousands of rides in Cluj-Napoca in just two weeks since its launch, we want to accelerate the expansion, and we are very excited to expand in Constanța and Brasov. Micro mobility must be a national transport alternative. Lime scooters are a fun, comfortable, intelligent, and socially distant outdoor transport solution to reimagine our urban lifestyle," says Luca Mateescu, Lime operations manager in Romania, quoted by Profit.ro.

Renting a Lime e-scooter costs RON 3 to unlock the scooter, and every minute of the ride will be charged with RON 0.6. A 10-minute ride will thus cost RON 9, or just under EUR 2.

(Photo source: Grandwarszawski/Dreamstime.com)