Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business
E-scooter rental service Lime expands in Brasov and Constanta
07 September 2020
Lime launched its electric scooter rental service in Brasov and Constanta last week after it had expanded in Cluj-Napoca two weeks ago.

The company's representatives say that the electric scooters have so far generated over 1.5 million rides since their launch in Bucharest.

It only takes a minute to get by electric scooter from Sfatului Square to Nicolae Titulescu Park (in Brasov) or from Ovidiu Square to the Casino (in Constanta).

"Lime is a national player in Romania. After 1.5 million rides in Bucharest and tens of thousands of rides in Cluj-Napoca in just two weeks since its launch, we want to accelerate the expansion, and we are very excited to expand in Constanța and Brasov. Micro mobility must be a national transport alternative. Lime scooters are a fun, comfortable, intelligent, and socially distant outdoor transport solution to reimagine our urban lifestyle," says Luca Mateescu, Lime operations manager in Romania, quoted by Profit.ro.

Renting a Lime e-scooter costs RON 3 to unlock the scooter, and every minute of the ride will be charged with RON 0.6. A 10-minute ride will thus cost RON 9, or just under EUR 2.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Grandwarszawski/Dreamstime.com)

