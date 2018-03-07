2.5 °C
Lidl opens “brick and mortar” supermarket in Romanian medieval city

by Romania Insider
German retailer Lidl, one of the biggest supermarket chains in Romania, will open its first store in the medieval city of Sighisoara, in central Romania.

The store is one of a kind in Lidl’s portfolio as it is adapted to the town’s architecture. It has a brick façade and tile roof while also integrating sustainable building technologies.

The retailer has invested some EUR 3.4 million in this store.

Lidl currently operates some 220 stores in Romania and has over 5,500 employees.

The Sighisoara fortress is part of the UNESCO World Heritage list.

