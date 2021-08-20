RO Liberal leader officially jumps in the race for a new mandate

The leader of Romania’s ruling party – the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, officially announced his candidacy for a new mandate at the party’s helm on Thursday, August 19.

PNL must reaffirm and promote the founding values of the modern Romanian nation, such as individual rights and freedoms, family, and Christian faith, Orban said in his motion.

“The National Liberal Party is and must remain a national party, by defending the values that define the Romanian people, with our traditional, Christian religious, multicultural, multiethnic specificity and, at the same time, a liberal party, by promoting the liberal democratic principles of economic development that defends individual rights and freedoms, democracy, separation of powers in the state, equality before the law and equal opportunities,” Orban stated in the motion called “liberal-conservative,” Digi24.ro reported.

He also used this occasion to indirectly attack his opponent, prime minister Florin Citu.

“PNL is totally different from what it has shown, unfortunately, in the last 2-3 months. PNL has quality members, people with professional prestige, people of character,” Orban stated, according to News.ro.

The internal elections in PNL will take place at the end of September.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)