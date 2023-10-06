Lawyers representing Andrew Tate’s accusers denounce attempted intimidation

Lawyers representing the women who accused the Tate brothers of rape recently held a press conference in Bucharest, announcing that the two defendants and their followers attempted to harass and intimidate their clients.

The legal team representing the women who have sued the Tate brothers in the United Kingdom for allegations of rape and physical assault (McCue Jury & Partners) and the legal team representing key witnesses in the Romanian case against the Tate brothers (National Center on Sexual Exploitation Law Center and Laffey Bucci & Kent) claim that the Tate brothers are trying to silence the victims.

"My team and I from the UK are here to represent the four British survivors of the series of abuses suffered from Tate. They cannot be here in person, not because their allegations are not real or because they are afraid, but because they should not have to endure this campaign of defamation, threats, and harassment that the Tate brothers, their legal team, and their supporters are waging against these women," said attorney Matthew Jury, quoted by Libertatea.ro.

"This week, we received notice that my law firm and I will be sued for defamation if we continue to speak publicly about the abuses suffered by our clients. Our message is: we will continue to do our job; it is our responsibility," he added.

The British attorney also thanked Romania for bringing the Tate brothers to justice. "This would not have happened if the authorities in the United Kingdom had prosecuted them when they had the chance. If they had done that, the Tate brothers would not have ended up in Romania, and perhaps they would not have committed the crimes they are now facing prosecution for," emphasized Jury.

"We are here to offer our support to the Romanian authorities," said American attorney Jillian Roth. Together with the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), she represents the two women who are key witnesses in a defamation lawsuit filed by Tate in the United States.

"These women are very scared; they are terrified. People have come to their workplaces and homes to threaten them. They are scared, but they are not intimidated, and they will not back down," Roth added.

The lawyers also explained that the victims of the Tate brothers are maintaining their anonymity because they fear for their lives, as they are constantly harassed by the brothers and their followers, a fact acknowledged by the US court. Additionally, the two legal teams claim that the Tate brothers have admitted to hiring private detectives to question the friends and families of the victims.

Three members of the Tate brothers' legal team also attended the press conference. They attempted to question the legal representatives from the US and the UK and accused them of presenting false information. They also said that their purpose in Romania is to raise funds for the victims they represent.

The two brothers were indicted for human trafficking and rape in Romania on June 20 of this year, along with Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, their accomplices, after several months in custody. On August 4, the Tate brothers were released from house arrest and placed under judicial control, with several restrictions. On September 28, a judge from the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that Andrew and Tristan Tate could leave the capital and Ilfov County, being free to move within the territory of Romania.

The case involving Tristan and Andrew Tate is currently in the preliminary chamber of the Bucharest Tribunal, where a judge is reviewing whether the indictment and evidence presented by prosecutors are legal. The next hearing is scheduled for November. The trial will not begin until this procedure is completed.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)