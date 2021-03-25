Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

British Laropharm to build its second drug factory near Bucharest

25 March 2021
British drug manufacturer Laropharm is reportedly preparing the necessary documents for its second factory in Romania.

The new plant will be located in Măgurele, south of Bucharest, 3 kilometers away from the company's first plant opened in 2002.

The new plant will be bigger than the first one and will be developed in two phases, according to Profit.ro.

The first plant has 2,000 square meters and is built on a 5,000 sqm plot of land. Here, Laropharm's approximately 250 employees produce more than 90 types of Rx and OTC drugs and dietary supplements.

The company acquired in 2017 a land of 19,543 square meters in the locality of Magurele, close to Bucharest's ring road, where it plans to build the second plant. The first stage provides for the construction of a production and storage facility with an area of 4,000 sqm, where the company will produce drugs and medical devices. This first stage alone will be close to the existing factory's size, which involved an initial investment of EUR 5.8 million.

