The largest tourist resort in Romania officially opened in early July in Doaga village, on the bank of the Siret river, in an area that is also known as the Siret Delta due to its picturesque landscape.

The complex, called ZagaZaga spans over 82 hectares and will have a total of 52 bungalows, 11 of which are floating. Tourists can reach each bungalow either by boat or by land.

So far, 20 guest houses have been finalized, each of which can host two adults and two children or three adults, according to information on the resort’s Facebook page.

The price of a bungalow is RON 250 (EUR 54) per night during weekdays and RON 300 (EUR 65) per night in the weekends. For the moment, the complex only takes cash payments and the bookings can only be done by phone.

Tourists visiting the resort can rent rowboats or motorboats, go biking through the woods or go fishing. An adventure park and a zip wire will also open this summer. The complex also has a restaurant that serves mainly fish dishes (cherhana in Romanian).

The complex is located some 210 kilometers away from Bucharest and the easiest way to get there is by car (a 3-hour drive). Tourists driving from Bucharest need to take the DN2 (E85) road to Focsani and make a right after Focsani, in Tisita village, on DN24 (E581) to Tecuci.

(Photo source: Zaga Zaga Resort on Facebook)