Largest new media art center in southeast Europe to open in Bucharest

The Museum of Immersive New Art (MINA), set to open in Bucharest next week, will be the largest new media art center in southeast Europe. Set up in the building that once housed the first computer factory in Romania, it will have spaces for both adults and children.

"We will launch the first permanent space dedicated to new media art. It will be a 2,500 sqm area divided into several sections, the immersive space with 360-degree projections, and a space dedicated to children, with an educational playground,” said Sorina Topceanu, co-founder of the center, in an interview for ProTV.

Visitors can explore the universe of each artist’s creation, while kids can learn about nutrition but also interact with projections through physical activities.

Mina, an AI-powered avatar, will serve as the museum’s guide. She was developed with the newest AI algorithms and can talk to visitors in real-time.

MINA will open on August 25 with two immersive shows:

Gustav Klimt - The Immersive Show, bringing together over 60 works by the famous artist

Underwater World - an underwater spectacle from the Danube Delta to the Ocean

MINA Kids, a space of almost 1,000 sqm with over 16 interactive and educational installations for children, will also open on September 1.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MINA - Museum of Immersive New Art on Facebook)