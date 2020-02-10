Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 08:47
Business

Stock of large-sized bank deposits in Romania rises by 8.9% in H1

02 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 44,000 Romanians held bank deposits above the guaranteed threshold of EUR 100,000 in the first half of the year.

The cumulative value of their savings was about EUR 9.6 billion, Mediafax reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Compared to the end of last year, the number of Romanians with deposits above EUR 0.1 million increased by 4,191, and the value of their bank accounts rose by 8.9%.

The number of accounts exceeding the guaranteed saving threshold has increased 3.5 times in the last decade, and the value of these deposits almost tripled.

In 2010, there were just over 12,600 Romanians with deposits of over EUR 100,000.

The Romanian state guarantees bank deposits up to a limit of EUR 100,000 in case of a lender's bankruptcy.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 08:47
Business

Stock of large-sized bank deposits in Romania rises by 8.9% in H1

02 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 44,000 Romanians held bank deposits above the guaranteed threshold of EUR 100,000 in the first half of the year.

The cumulative value of their savings was about EUR 9.6 billion, Mediafax reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Compared to the end of last year, the number of Romanians with deposits above EUR 0.1 million increased by 4,191, and the value of their bank accounts rose by 8.9%.

The number of accounts exceeding the guaranteed saving threshold has increased 3.5 times in the last decade, and the value of these deposits almost tripled.

In 2010, there were just over 12,600 Romanians with deposits of over EUR 100,000.

The Romanian state guarantees bank deposits up to a limit of EUR 100,000 in case of a lender's bankruptcy.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 October 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities consider restrictions as number of new cases stays above 2,000
01 October 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment: Romania’s economy in the time of coronavirus
01 October 2020
Politics
Update: Post-election fraud scandal continues in Bucharest: Social Democrats ask for elections to be repeated
30 September 2020
Politics
Frenchwoman wins race for mayor in Bucharest's richest district after fierce battle and fraud allegations
30 September 2020
Social
COVID-19 in Romania: Number of new daily cases goes over 2,000 for the first time
30 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Meet the six district mayors of Bucharest, the new wave in local politics
29 September 2020
Business
French group Renault launches third generation of its best-selling Dacia Sandero and Logan - what's new?
28 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Liberals score important victories in Socialist fiefs, progressists win several big cities