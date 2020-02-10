Stock of large-sized bank deposits in Romania rises by 8.9% in H1

Over 44,000 Romanians held bank deposits above the guaranteed threshold of EUR 100,000 in the first half of the year.

The cumulative value of their savings was about EUR 9.6 billion, Mediafax reported.

Compared to the end of last year, the number of Romanians with deposits above EUR 0.1 million increased by 4,191, and the value of their bank accounts rose by 8.9%.

The number of accounts exceeding the guaranteed saving threshold has increased 3.5 times in the last decade, and the value of these deposits almost tripled.

In 2010, there were just over 12,600 Romanians with deposits of over EUR 100,000.

The Romanian state guarantees bank deposits up to a limit of EUR 100,000 in case of a lender's bankruptcy.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

