Romanian remains alone in the race for European Chief Prosecutor

Laura Codruta Kovesi, the former chief prosecutor of Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), has remained alone in the race for the position of European Chief Prosecutor.

Her rival for this position, French prosecutor Jean-François Bohnert, will be appointed head of the French Financial Prosecutor’s Office, an institution similar to Romania’s DNA, according to RFI.

Bohnert was the candidate supported by the EU Council to lead the future European Prosecutor’s Office while the European Parliament supported Kovesi. The two institutions failed to reach an agreement on who should be the first European Chief Prosecutor and the decision was postponed until after the European elections. Romania’s Government, which held the presidency of the EU Council in the first half of this year, opposed Kovesi’s appointment and even lobbied against her.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]