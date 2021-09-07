Korean investors interested in retrofitting Romanian coal-fired plant Mintia

A group of companies from South Korea, formed by AKEDA, Hyunday-Power Systems and BKB, which intend to buy and retrofit Romania's third-largest thermal power plant Mintia (1.285 GW, coal-fired), paid a technical information visit to the thermal power plant and met officials of the Ministry of Energy on September 6, News.ro reported.

The Romanian Government shut down the Mintia power plant, operated by the coal and power complex CE Hunedoara (CEH) this year after the European Commission initiated preliminary infringement procedures as the plant lacked environmental permits.

After retrofitting, the plant will burn natural gas and will operate a PV park as well.

Two companies from Israel and South Korea compete with Romanian GSP Power to take over the power plant and convert it into a natural gas-fired plant with a capacity of 800MW, Romanian minister of energy Virgil Popescu announced in June.

Prefect Călin Petru Marian informed investors that Hunedoara County has a well-prepared workforce for energy production. The human resources needed can be used both from the existing one and from those who will prepare in school, at secondary and higher education level.

(Photo: Miklmakgnitka/ Dreamstime)

