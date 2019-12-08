Kazakh group invests USD 3 mln in digital transformation of Romanian refinery

Rompetrol Rafinare, a company of KMG International - controlled by Kazakh state group KazMunayGaz, has invested USD 3 million in the modernization of “in-line” fuel mixing plants, part of the digital transformation program of the Petromidia Năvodari refinery.

The investment will allow the refinery to increase the production volumes and achieve greater flexibility in adapting to market requirements. The modernization of the facilities mainly focused on optimizing the production of fuels by improving the integrated system of management and automation of technological flows.

“I think this is another very important step that we are taking to align, both with international standards and with the innovative tendency to reach the industrial revolution - Industry 4.0,” stated Yedil Utekov, general manager of Rompetrol Rafinare.

The modernization works of the two installations started at the beginning of last year and were completed in June 2019. The implementation of the new digital system provides detailed real-time analysis of the components and the final product obtained and, implicitly, monitoring of the fuel quality and compliance with the legislation in force.

Currently, Rompetrol Rafinare operates Petromidia Năvodari - the largest refinery in Romania and one of the most modern and complex in the Black Sea region, Vega Ploiești - the longest-running processing unit in operation (1905) and the only domestic bitumen and hexane producer, plus a petrochemicals division - the country’s only polymer producer.

(Photo:Rompetrol-KMG International Facebook Page)

