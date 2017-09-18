Romanian President attends UN General Assembly in US

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will attend the UN General Assembly which starts in the US today, September 18.

He will give a speech, attend US President Donald Trump’s reception, have bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General, the President of the General Assembly, and counterparts from other countries. He will also meet with representatives of the Romanian community in Philadelphia.

Klaus Iohannis will be in New York until Friday.

Romania will organize an event on the education for peace within the UN General Assembly. Iohannis will talk about the role of inclusive and quality education in preventing conflicts, youth radicalization and violence.

The Romanian President will also attend the launch of a report promoting gender equality between men and women.

Romania is trying to gain a non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 mandate.

