Kimono meets ia: Exhibition of traditional Japanese, Romanian garments opens in Bucharest

Kimono meets ia, an exhibition showcasing the traditional Japanese and Romanian garments, opens in Bucharest on June 24 at ARCUB.

The exhibition, curated by Iulia Gorneanu, marks the international day of the ia and 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania.

It covers kimonos and ia blouses created by Iulia Gorneanu and Mihaela Bădin Chilian, “presented in a timeless visual discourse created with the help of Japanese artist Ayako Funatsu.”

“Both the ia and the kimono (when they are authentic) speak of the status, age, prestige and the personality of the woman wearing them. There are festive, day-to-day, wedding or mourning ia blouses and kimonos. The refinement of these garments brings them together in an exhibition that tells a story about connecting to identity values, in a year that links two far-away cultures,” Iulia Gorneanu explained.

“The kimono is one of the most popular garments in the world. Contemporary designers update the patterns and integrate traditional elements into comfortable outfits, easy to wear, in keeping with our daily life. In this exhibition, you can admire 20 kimonos from the second half of the 20th century, part of the Iulia Gorneanu collection,” Ayako Funatsu said.

The exhibition is open until July 22, between 14:00 and 20:00, at Arcub - Gabroveni and Lipscani halls.

