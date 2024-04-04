KIKO Milano enters Romania with a first store in Bucharest

KIKO Milano, the makeup brand part of Fais Group, opened its first store in Romania this week. Located in ParkLake Shopping Center in Bucharest, the location “marks the first episode of the company’s expansion on the Romanian market.”

“We are happy to bring the KIKO Milano story to Romania and start a new chapter here. […] By opening this store, we want to bring to the attention of the Romanian beauty community the latest trends in makeup and skin care products, thus encouraging personal expression and self-confidence,” said Goldie Panovlepi, Commercial Director of KIKO Milano Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania.

Fais Group has been operating in the retail/wholesale sector of apparel, footwear, accessories, as well as department stores for more than 40 years. Business activities include the distribution of sports, luxury, casual, and lifestyle brands.

The group is active in four European countries, namely Greece, Romania, Cyprus, and Bulgaria, and plans to expand to the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

(Photo source: the company)