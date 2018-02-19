Kaufland plans EUR 200 mln investments in Romania in the next year

Kaufland, the leader of the Romanian retail market, plans EUR 200 million investments in the 2018-2019 financial year.

The company will open ten new stores and continue modernizing the existing ones, according to Loredana Samoila, Kaufland Romania’s PR manager, local News.ro reported. The investment budget for the new financial year, which starts in March, is double compared to the last one.

The retailer has reached a network of 119 stores, 7 of which have been opened in the closing financial year. It opened on Saturday its 13th store in Bucharest, creating some 130 new jobs. The store has a total surface of 5,200 sqm, out of which the sales area is 3,400 sqm. The average investment in such stores is around EUR 10 million.

Kaufland is part of German group Schwarz which also owns the Lidl supermarket chain.

