sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 14:38
CSR

Northern Romania: German retailer Kaufland provides funding for the construction of Piatra Neamț modular hospital

28 January 2021
German retailer Kaufland announced it would provide EUR 250,000 for the construction of a modular intensive care department for Piatra Neamț County Hospital.

In November of last year, a fire destroyed the intensive care unit of the Piatra Neamț County Hospital. Ten Covid-19 patients died in the fire.

Kaufland thus joins the project of Dăruiește Viață NGO, which works to build the new modular hospital in Piatra Neamț. The modular hospital will be an external intensive care department, established according to the specific requirements of an intensive care unit. 

It is the second modular hospital Dăruiește Viață builds, after the one erected at the Elias Hospital in Bucharest.  

The Piatra Neamț one will have 18 beds, a donning and doffing area for medical staff, a laboratory, and an emergency unit, among others.

The construction works are expected to last eight to ten weeks, with the opening scheduled for April. 

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

