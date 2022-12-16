Kathleen Kavalec confirmed as next US ambassador to Romania

The US senate recently confirmed Kathleen Kavalec as the country’s ambassador to Romania.

Kavalec has 36 years of experience in diplomacy and is currently Deputy Assistant Secretary, part of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the Department of State, responsible for Russia and for regional affairs. She previously served as Director for Russian Affairs in the same Bureau.

Prior to that, she was the Deputy Chief of Mission and Deputy Permanent Delegate at the US Mission to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris (2010-2013).

From 2009-2010, Kavalec was the Deputy Coordinator for US Assistance to Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia. She also served from 2008-2009 as the Director of Conflict Prevention in the Office of the Coordinator for Reconstruction and Stabilization. Her overseas assignments have included tours in Ukraine, Russia, Romania, and Brazil.

“Romania is today a model for other NATO members. The country budgeted 2% of its GDP for defense spending, and has recently pledged to raise the budget to 2.5%, dedicating much of it to purchasing US equipment in its robust modernization drive,” Kavalec said during the Senate hearings cited by Digi24.

“I am determined to work closely with Romania as we stand united against the Kremlin's unprovoked, unjustified and horrific war against Ukraine. Romania's firm determination was particularly commendable in this crisis. The country and its people have welcomed more than two and a half million Ukrainian refugees with open arms and hearts, more than 85,000 of whom remain in the country, and have generously supported these refugees with critical assistance and essential services,” she noted.

Kavalec holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of California and a master's in foreign service from the prestigious Georgetown University. She speaks Russian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Romanian, and Ukrainian.

The ambassador served as cultural affairs officer in the US embassy in Bucharest and has already traveled the country in order to set up the American Corners network.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kathleen Kavalec on Twitter)