Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 08:37
Business

Kärcher opens EUR 20 mln vacuum cleaners factory in Romania this fall

13 May 2021
German group Kärcher, the world leader in cleaning technology, will inaugurate a new production unit in Curtea de Arges, central Romania, in October, upon an investment of EUR 20 mln, News.ro reported.

The factory will produce vacuum cleaners, contributing to the company's target of doubling its business in Romania by 2025, from EUR 23 mln in 2020.

In 2016, the group inaugurated its first production unit in Romania, in Curtea de Arges, after a EUR 15 mln investment.

"In October, we open the second unit in Curtea de Arges, with an investment of EUR 20 million. The investment in the first factory, opened in 2016, was EUR 15 million. Thus, the total investment amounts to EUR 35 million," said Lilia Sedlar, Kärcher's regional president for Eastern Europe.

Over the last five years, Kärcher Romania's business has doubled. In 2020 its turnover increased by 17% compared to 2019, to EUR 23 mln. Its profit margin was 4%.

(Photo: Artistashmita | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
