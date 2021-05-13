Kärcher opens EUR 20 mln vacuum cleaners factory in Romania this fall

German group Kärcher, the world leader in cleaning technology, will inaugurate a new production unit in Curtea de Arges, central Romania, in October, upon an investment of EUR 20 mln, News.ro reported.

The factory will produce vacuum cleaners, contributing to the company's target of doubling its business in Romania by 2025, from EUR 23 mln in 2020.

In 2016, the group inaugurated its first production unit in Romania, in Curtea de Arges, after a EUR 15 mln investment.

"In October, we open the second unit in Curtea de Arges, with an investment of EUR 20 million. The investment in the first factory, opened in 2016, was EUR 15 million. Thus, the total investment amounts to EUR 35 million," said Lilia Sedlar, Kärcher's regional president for Eastern Europe.

Over the last five years, Kärcher Romania's business has doubled. In 2020 its turnover increased by 17% compared to 2019, to EUR 23 mln. Its profit margin was 4%.

(Photo: Artistashmita | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com