Danish retailer JYSK aims to reach 100 stores in Romania by 2020

Danish furniture and home decorations retailer JYSK aims to reach 100 stores in Romania by 2020, the company announced.

The company plans to open five new stores in the country by the end of this year, in Mioveni, Roman, Bucuresti, Slobozia and Medgidia.

The retailer has also started an employer branding campaign to draw new employees and retain the existing ones. JYSK currently has 770 employees in 62 stores in Romania.

The company offers its employees private medical insurance, holiday vouchers of up to RON 1,500, training session, meal vouchers, coffee and fruits every day, a cake on their anniversary and an annual themed party.

JYSK Romania closed the 2016/2017 financial year with a turnover of RON 363 million (EUR 79 mln), up 63% over the previous year, and a net profit of RON 54 million (EUR 11.8 mln), double compared to the previous financial year.

