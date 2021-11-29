New Romanian justice minister summons Strategic Council to talk Special Section

Romania's new minister of justice, Catalin Predoiu (Liberal), explained that there was a will but not a majority in Parliament for dismantling the controversial prosecution office for magistrates (SIIJ, also known a the Special Section) during his previous term in 2000.

This time, he might have a majority in Parliament - but not willing to dismantle the SIIJ. The senior ruling Social Democratic Party leaders repeatedly said that the Section should be improved and not dismantled, and minister Predoiu admits now that "there are two or three scenarios" related to the SIIJ.

The dismantling of the Special Section - not necessarily a critical element for the judicial reforms in Romania - turned into an indicator of the authorities' commitment to supporting the rule of law.

Minister Predoiu summoned the Strategic Council for Reforms in Justice next week to discuss "the multitude of problems" that the system encounters.

Regarding the SIIJ, he said that " we need to do is find a technical formula based on the widest possible consensus between the justice system, the Government, the Parliament, the associations of magistrates] and so on. (...) There are two, three options, and they must be discussed with these institutional partners," News.ro reported.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)