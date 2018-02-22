Romania’s justice minister is looking for PR consultant

Romania’s justice minister Tudorel Toader has launched a selection process to hire a communications and public relations specialist.

The ideal candidate for this job should have a high communication capacity and must be able to handle conflict or crisis situations. The person should also be able to withstand stress, according to the hiring announcement cited by local Profit.ro. The minister is expecting resumes by Friday, February 23.

The announcement comes as Tudorel Toader will present his report on the activity of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on Thursday evening, at 18:00. He may also ask president Klaus Iohannis to dismiss DNA’s chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi after the recent scandals involving the department.

The pressure is high on Toader as the ruling coalition would like Kovesi removed from DNA but the president has emphasized that any such request should be very well documented. Meanwhile, the leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Wednesday that his only wish was that the justice minister didn’t make a fool of himself on Thursday.

