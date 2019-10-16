Japanese group to invest EUR 125 mln in Romanian bearing plant

Japanese group JTEKT will invest EUR 125 million in expanding production at its bearing factory, Koyo Romania, located in Teleorman (southern part of the country). The factory will thus become a supplier for the Toyota plant in Czech Republic.

On October 16, Stefan Radu Oprea, Romania’s minister for entrepreneurship and business environment, will meet Tetsuo Agata, President of JTEKT Corporation Japan, Hiroaki Ueda, President of JTEKT European Operations, and Francis Szabo Bush, President of JTEKT European Bearing, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Koyo Romania is currently the largest company in Teleorman county, with a turnover of EUR 77.7 mln in 2018 and almost 1,500 employees. The investment is the biggest one announced this year in the local auto sector, surpassing the EUR 55 mln project announced in Oradea earlier this year by the Italian group Sogefi Suspensions Eastern Europe.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)