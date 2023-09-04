US climate envoy John Kerry to attend Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest

John Kerry, the US presidential envoy for climate, will travel to Bucharest this week to participate in the Three Seas Initiative summit, the Department of State announced.

The event is focused on developing transport, energy, and digital infrastructure connections between European nations located between the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black Seas. Every year, it brings together Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Austria, Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria.

In Bucharest, Kerry is expected to “underscore how an accelerated clean energy transition is strengthening energy security and resilience in Central and Eastern Europe. He will also underscore the promise of new, secure, and safe nuclear technologies, including Romania’s leadership role in building the first small modular reactor (SMR) in Europe.”

The summit is scheduled to take place on September 6 and September 7.

(Photo: Palinchak | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com