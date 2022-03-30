Jazz bands from 23 countries will perform at Romania’s EUROPAfest this summer

Jazz bands from 23 countries have been invited to participate in this year's edition of EUROPAfest, the international festival covering four music genres - jazz, blues, pop, and classical music. The event is scheduled for July 1-9.

According to the organizers, the festival will bring to Romania jazz bands from South Africa, Australia, Belgium, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Italy, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, the US, Wales, Tunisia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

The event's program includes a competition, concerts, jam sessions, open rehearsals, workshops for the public, autograph sessions, and master classes.

"It's all about live, quality music!" is the slogan chosen for this year's edition.

"A large number of applications from around the globe have been registered for the jazz section of the festival. Renowned artists or young emerging talents entered the project competition that ended on March 1. It was exciting to see the musicians' interest and openness to coming to Romania in the current context. Our festival has indeed earned a well-deserved prestige abroad, but music is what unites us. It was heard beyond the masks and will be heard over the sound of guns. We want EUROPAfest #29 to be a source of joy," said EUROPAfest director Luigi Gageos.

Further details about the event will be announced online on the festival's website and social media pages.

In 2005, EUROPAfest was the first local event to come under the Royal House of Romania's patronage. In 2015, it also received the EFFE | Europe's Finest Festivals title.

(Photo source: the organizers; photo credit: Manole Nistor)