May 22, 16:30

Jail sentence for Romanian bank employee who embezzled EUR 1.7 million

by Irina Marica
The Alba Iulia Court of Appeal sentenced Elena Metesan, a former employee of state-owned CEC Bank, to five years and six months in prison. She is accused of having embezzled a total of EUR 1.7 million.

The Alba Tribunal had previously sentenced Metesan to three years in prison, local Digi24 reported. The Court of Appeal admitted the appeals of the prosecutors and the civil party CEC Bank SA and ruled a higher sentence for the defendant. It also decided that Elena Metesan has to pay more than RON 4.2 million and some EUR 236,000 to CEC Bank.

The Alba Iulia Court of Appeal’s decision is final.

