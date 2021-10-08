Romanian tractor maker IRUM launches new forestry vehicle after EUR 7 mln investment

Private Romanian tractor manufacturer IRUM announced that it is launching a new version of its popular forestry vehicle TAF 690.

The launch takes place after EUR 7 mln investments in the production area, enhanced by partnerships with some of the world's largest players.

Through its research and development centre iFOR, IRUM has further developed its best-sold model in the forestry market, TAF 690.

The new model, TAF 690 S5, is intended for both the Romanian market and for export to all of Europe and the Americas. It comes with a new proprietary design, a redesigned cabin for the best possible comfort for the operator and his safety, and many improvements in the technical area.

The new TAF 690 S5 was launched on Friday, October 1, 2021, during Forester's Day. Pre-orders can be made starting with November, and series production will begin in January 2022.

(Photo source: the company)