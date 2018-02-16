3 °C
Bucharest
Feb 16, 10:31

Famous Romanian surgeon, prosecuted for bribery

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Famous Romanian surgeon Irinel Popescu is being prosecuted for bribery during his mandate as head of the National Health Insurance House CNAS.

The anticorruption prosecutors placed Popescu under judicial control after he paid a bail of EUR 150,000.

As president of CNAS, Popescu allegedly asked the representatives of two IT companies to pay EUR 170,000 to two firms he controlled, for fictitious services. In return, Popescu approved the acquisition by CNAS of more software from the two firms, according to the prosecutors.

Irinel Popescu, 64, was the manager of Department of Surgery and Liver Transplantation at the Fundeni Clinical Institute in Bucharest.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list