Famous Romanian surgeon, prosecuted for bribery

Famous Romanian surgeon Irinel Popescu is being prosecuted for bribery during his mandate as head of the National Health Insurance House CNAS.

The anticorruption prosecutors placed Popescu under judicial control after he paid a bail of EUR 150,000.

As president of CNAS, Popescu allegedly asked the representatives of two IT companies to pay EUR 170,000 to two firms he controlled, for fictitious services. In return, Popescu approved the acquisition by CNAS of more software from the two firms, according to the prosecutors.

Irinel Popescu, 64, was the manager of Department of Surgery and Liver Transplantation at the Fundeni Clinical Institute in Bucharest.

