New site for Romanian billionaire’s yearly boar hunt

Former tennis player and current billionaire Ion Tiriac, the only Romanian to feature in the Forbes ranking of the world’s richest, will hold the annual boar hunt at a new site this year.

The hunt will take place at the 700 hectares Ersig hunting domain, in western Romania’s border county Caras Severin. In previous years, the hunt took place in Balc, in Bihor county, Mediafax reported.

Several businessmen from Europe came to the Timisoara airport, also in western Romania, on December 7, to attend the hunt scheduled for December 8. Many of them came by private planes.

The Romanian businessman bought the Ersig domain, in the Vermeş commune, two years ago. He bought it from Prince Paul of Romania. The domain has 900 hectares, and 200 hectares were leased to the Orthodox Archdiocese of Vadului and Feleacului.

The meat of the hunted boars is donated to social homes in Caras Severin county.

The Romanian billionaire organized the first hunt in Balc in 2005. Former prime minister Adrian Nastase was one of those who took part in it.

