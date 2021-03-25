Profile picture for user sfodor
RO President: Solutions should be found to allow church attendance on Easter

25 March 2021
President Klaus Iohannis argued in favor of solutions that would allow people to attend church services this Easter. 

He explained he wished the pandemic was managed in a way that also allowed smaller-size family gatherings.

“I very much wish to manage the pandemic in a way that allows people to go to church, meet their family, without having parties with a large number of people, more inside the family circle; I think these things are possible. I do not want – and I said this clearly from the very beginning – I do not want to restrict access to the church. These are the holy Easter holidays, people want to go to church, and we need to find solutions so that they can go to church,” he said on March 24.

Prime minister Florin Cîţu, Emergency Services Department (DSU) head Raed Arafat, Health Ministry state secretary Andrei Baciu and Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, are due to meet on Thursday, March 25, with the representatives of religious cults.

The authorities are currently looking at introducing tighter restrictions at a national level to curb the spread of the Covid-19, including extending the night curfew, currently in place between 22:00 and 5:00.

RO President rules out Easter lockdown, calls for observing existing restrictions

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

