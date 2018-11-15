Romanian wine registered as EU protected designation of origin

The Romanian wine Însurăței is now registered as protected designation of origin (PDO) after the European Commission approved the request to have the local product included in the PDO register.

The wine is exclusively produced in Brăila county, in southeastern Romania. The wines produced under this designation can be white, red or rosé. Însurăței can also be sold as organic wine.

The Însurăței vineyard dates back to ancient times. Today, it has become an ecological vineyard, after several investments backed by EU funds.

Product names registered as PDO are those that have the strongest links to the place in which they are made. Other EU certifications are protected geographical indication (PGI) and geographical indication (GI).

Însurăței joins 38 other PDO-registered Romanian wines. More than 50 Romanian wines are protected at EU level. The list can be checked here. Over 1,750 wines are protected in the EU. France has the most PDO-registered wines: 380.

Other Romanian food products with EU protection are the Sibiu Salami, which got the protected geographical indication (PGI) in February of 2016; the Ibanesti Cheese, a protected designation of origin (PDO) since March 2016; the Topoloveni Plum Jam, protected geographical indication (GI) since 2011, and Novac afumat din Tara Barsei, a smoked fish in the quality register of Protected Geographical Indication (PGI).

