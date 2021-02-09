Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 08:42
Social

Nearly four in ten Romanians do not plan to vaccinate against COVID-19

09 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than half of Romanians (55.2%) plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this year, but a significant share of 39.4% do not intend to do so, and 5.4% have not decided or refused to answer, according to a survey conducted by INSCOP.

Romania's Government aims at a 70% vaccination rate (10.4 million people vaccinated) among the adult population by September.

So far, the vaccination program's pace has been constrained rather by the availability of vaccines than by the people's reluctance.

The main reasons given by those who do not intend to be vaccinated are the fear of possible side effects - 30.9%, distrust in the effectiveness of serum - 26.8%, and insufficient information about anti-COVID-19 immunization - 14.7%.

At the same time, 76.6% of respondents consider that vaccination is the most effective way to defend against some diseases, while 21.4% do not agree with this, and 1.9% do not know or did not answer.

(Photo: Maria Kaminska/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 08:42
Social

Nearly four in ten Romanians do not plan to vaccinate against COVID-19

09 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than half of Romanians (55.2%) plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this year, but a significant share of 39.4% do not intend to do so, and 5.4% have not decided or refused to answer, according to a survey conducted by INSCOP.

Romania's Government aims at a 70% vaccination rate (10.4 million people vaccinated) among the adult population by September.

So far, the vaccination program's pace has been constrained rather by the availability of vaccines than by the people's reluctance.

The main reasons given by those who do not intend to be vaccinated are the fear of possible side effects - 30.9%, distrust in the effectiveness of serum - 26.8%, and insufficient information about anti-COVID-19 immunization - 14.7%.

At the same time, 76.6% of respondents consider that vaccination is the most effective way to defend against some diseases, while 21.4% do not agree with this, and 1.9% do not know or did not answer.

(Photo: Maria Kaminska/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic