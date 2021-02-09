Nearly four in ten Romanians do not plan to vaccinate against COVID-19

More than half of Romanians (55.2%) plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this year, but a significant share of 39.4% do not intend to do so, and 5.4% have not decided or refused to answer, according to a survey conducted by INSCOP.

Romania's Government aims at a 70% vaccination rate (10.4 million people vaccinated) among the adult population by September.

So far, the vaccination program's pace has been constrained rather by the availability of vaccines than by the people's reluctance.

The main reasons given by those who do not intend to be vaccinated are the fear of possible side effects - 30.9%, distrust in the effectiveness of serum - 26.8%, and insufficient information about anti-COVID-19 immunization - 14.7%.

At the same time, 76.6% of respondents consider that vaccination is the most effective way to defend against some diseases, while 21.4% do not agree with this, and 1.9% do not know or did not answer.

