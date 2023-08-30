US group Insight Enterprises takes over UK-based tech firm co-founded by Romanian

Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with revenues of over USD 10 billion in 2022, has acquired UK-based software development and digital services firm Amdaris with service delivery centers in several eastern European countries, including Romania.

Through this acquisition, Insight will add Amdaris’ innovative software development, application support, managed services and consultancy services to its broad solutions portfolio and IT supply chain capabilities.

Amdaris, founded in Great Britain in 2009 by Andy Rogers and Romanian Vlad Nanu, offers IT services, software development, strategy, and consulting. With over 880 employees globally, the company has delivery centers in Bulgaria, Ukraine, Romania, Moldova, and Dubai.

The company has been present in Romania since 2012, with the opening of the regional office in Timisoara.

“The acquisition marks an important milestone for Insight as a leading Solutions Integrator,” said Joyce Mullen, president and CEO of Insight. “With the addition of Amdaris, Insight will scale robustly, enhance its technological capabilities and deliver an even broader range of services and solutions to clients in EMEA. They are a perfect fit to help Insight go faster and help our clients achieve their desired business outcomes.”

Vlad Nanu, co-CEO of Amdaris, added:“Amidst the fast-paced growth of the IT industry, our acquisition by Insight speaks volumes of their unwavering trust in the exceptional software development skills and talents that Eastern Europe has to offer. There’s also a lot of excitement that this level of investment will generate significant impact and development in the region.”

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)