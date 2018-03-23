ING’s tech center in Bucharest aims to reach 750 employees

Dutch financial group ING’s software development center in Bucharest, which recently changed its name to ING Tech Romania, has reached almost 500 employees. The center plans to increase its team to 750 employees by 2020.

The center started with a team of 100 at the end of 2015 and has grown organically both in terms of number of employees and in terms of revenues. Last year, its revenues reached EUR 28 million, up by 47% compared to 2016.

“We evaluate success not only through numbers but also through the confirmation of the fact that we have managed to build a team with an authentic IT culture,” said Marian Ion, CEO of ING Tech Romania.

The company is now looking to find a new headquarters to accommodate the increasing number of employees and to reflect the hub’s identity, where it plans to move in 2020.

ING Tech aims to become one of the main players in the local digital-banking industry and a top employer in this sector. The company’s focus is on Data Management and Core Banking, which are strategic areas for ING group.

ING Tech Romania provides data management solutions for all of IGN’s 40 markets, including those in Asia and Australia. Meanwhile, the Core Banking team is developing digital platforms for ING’s subsidiaries in three new countries.

[email protected]

(photo source: ING Tech on Facebook)