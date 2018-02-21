ING Bank Romania launches digital platform for medium-sized companies

ING Bank Romania has developed a new digital platform, ING Business, dedicated to medium-sized companies, with turnovers between RON 2 million and RON 500 million.

The bank will launch this platform in April and aims to offer an omnichannel experience.

With this platform, companies will be able to access banking products and services from any device, including desktop, laptop, tablet, smartphone and even smartwatch. Companies will be able to customize the interface based on their needs, according to ING.

With this platform, ING aims to offer Romanian entrepreneurs a real digital experience and simplify their interaction with the bank, said ING Romania deputy general manager Bogdan Boteanu, who is in charge of the Mid Corporate Banking segment. The platform’s self-service area will allow clients to configure the rights, trading limits and signature policy for each user. Companies will also be able to open accounts online.

ING has developed this platform is partnership with Comarch, a global software provider.

ING Romania has 180 units in the country and serves over 13,000 mid-sized companies.

