Romania’s headline inflation accelerates to 4.1% in April

Romania’s headline inflation accelerated to 4.1% year-on-year in April, from 4.0% in March, as the consumer prices advanced by 0.6% in the month.

On an annual basis, food prices posted the steepest increase: nearly 5%. The prices of non-food goods increased by 3.7% year-on-year while the fees paid for services edged up by 3.8%.

In March alone, the prices of fruits and vegetables increased by 2% over February. In year-to-date terms, the prices of vegetables soared by nearly 22% as potatoes’ prices rose by one third and the cost of other vegetables (excluding potatoes and beans) increased significantly as well by 23.6%.

In the segment of non-food goods, the most significant evolutions were the 1.7% increase of the car fuels’ price in March alone (5.7% year-to-date) and 4.7% year-to-date rise of tobacco prices amid higher excise taxes.

The price hikes in the telecom sector (+4.8% year to date and 2.6% in March alone) was the main driver for higher service prices this year.

