Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 08:20
Business

Romania’s inflation rate falls to 2.5% in September

13 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's headline inflation eased to just under 2.5% in September from 2.7% in August, falling under the center of the interval targeted by Romania's National Bank (BNR).

The overall consumer price index decreased by 0.14% mom in September.

The inflation rate was dragged down in September by food prices, which dropped by 0.55% month-on-month (versus 0.29% mom decline in August 2019).

The annual growth in food prices was nearly 5% in September, down from 5.5% in August.

The harmonized consumer price inflation calculated based on the EU-defined basket eased to 2.1% yoy in September, from 2.5% yoy in July-August.

BNR lowered its inflation forecast for December 2020 to 2.7% under its August Quarterly Inflation Report, from 2.8% envisaged in the spring forecast.

It maintained the forecast for 2.5% inflation at the end of 2021. In its latest action, on August 5, BNR cut the refinancing rate to 1.5%. The move came after the call by finance minister Florin Citu for "negative interest rates".

BCR chief economist Ciprian Dascalu argued in a recent comment that the BNR might maintain the monetary policy interest rate at 1.5% by 2022.

(Photo: Bizroug/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 07:59
02 October 2020
Business
EBRD lowers forecasts for RO and entire region on prolonged COVID-19 crisis
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 08:20
Business

Romania’s inflation rate falls to 2.5% in September

13 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's headline inflation eased to just under 2.5% in September from 2.7% in August, falling under the center of the interval targeted by Romania's National Bank (BNR).

The overall consumer price index decreased by 0.14% mom in September.

The inflation rate was dragged down in September by food prices, which dropped by 0.55% month-on-month (versus 0.29% mom decline in August 2019).

The annual growth in food prices was nearly 5% in September, down from 5.5% in August.

The harmonized consumer price inflation calculated based on the EU-defined basket eased to 2.1% yoy in September, from 2.5% yoy in July-August.

BNR lowered its inflation forecast for December 2020 to 2.7% under its August Quarterly Inflation Report, from 2.8% envisaged in the spring forecast.

It maintained the forecast for 2.5% inflation at the end of 2021. In its latest action, on August 5, BNR cut the refinancing rate to 1.5%. The move came after the call by finance minister Florin Citu for "negative interest rates".

BCR chief economist Ciprian Dascalu argued in a recent comment that the BNR might maintain the monetary policy interest rate at 1.5% by 2022.

(Photo: Bizroug/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 07:59
02 October 2020
Business
EBRD lowers forecasts for RO and entire region on prolonged COVID-19 crisis
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

13 October 2020
Business
Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year
12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania
09 October 2020
Culture
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of an art installation dedicated to Romanian doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant