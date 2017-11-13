11 °C
Bucharest
Nov 13, 10:30

Romania’s industry turnover, up 11% in first nine months

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
industrial production

Romania’s overall industry increased 10.9% in the first nine months of this year over the same period of 2016, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The mining industry saw a 15.3% year-on-year growth while the manufacturing industry went up by 10.8%. The energy industry saw the highest turnover growth rate of the main industrial groups, namely 19.9%, followed by the capital goods industry, with a 15.8% increase.

The intermediate goods industry went up by 9%, the durable goods industry increased by 7.9%, and the non-durable goods industry saw a 5.2% turnover increase.

In September, the industry turnover went up by 11.8% over September 2016, as the energy industry saw 62.4% higher sales.

Industry has been one of the main engines pushing Romania’s economy to record growth rates this year.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list