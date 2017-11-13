Romania’s industry turnover, up 11% in first nine months

Romania’s overall industry increased 10.9% in the first nine months of this year over the same period of 2016, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The mining industry saw a 15.3% year-on-year growth while the manufacturing industry went up by 10.8%. The energy industry saw the highest turnover growth rate of the main industrial groups, namely 19.9%, followed by the capital goods industry, with a 15.8% increase.

The intermediate goods industry went up by 9%, the durable goods industry increased by 7.9%, and the non-durable goods industry saw a 5.2% turnover increase.

In September, the industry turnover went up by 11.8% over September 2016, as the energy industry saw 62.4% higher sales.

Industry has been one of the main engines pushing Romania’s economy to record growth rates this year.

