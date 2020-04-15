Romania’s industrial output contracted by 2.6% in Jan-Feb

Romania’s industrial output expressed in volume terms contracted by 2.6% in January-February compared to the same period last year, the statistics office INS informed.

The industrial performance was dragged down by the utility sector (due to warm weather), where the activity contracted by 6.8% compared to the same two months last year.

The decline in the core manufacturing sector was only 1.9% in the first two months of the year.

The statistics office also mentioned that the volume of new orders in industry (for the segments that operate based on orders) increased in February by 5.4% compared to the same month in 2019 and by 4.8% compared to the orders received in January (seasonally adjusted).

