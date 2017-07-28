Industrial, logistics space deliveries go up in Romania

Over 450,000 sqm of industrial and logistics space could be delivered in Romania this year, up 28.5% over the 2016 deliveries, according to data from real estate consultancy firm C&W Echinox.

Some 80,000-100,000 sqm were already delivered in the first quarter of the year. About 60% of the new stock is being developed in Bucharest, namely 200,000-220,000 sqm. The rest will be delivered in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca and Pitesti, said Rodica Tarcavu, senior broker within C&W Echinox.

The total industrial and logistics space in Romania has reached 2.65 million sqm, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. The three biggest developers of industrial and logistics spaces include the Czech company CTP, P3 and the Belgian firm WarehousesDePauw (WdP). They own a cumulated stock of 1 million sqm of industrial and logistics space.

