Real estate developer raises EUR 8 mln with BVB-listed bonds

Real estate developer Impact&Developer, an entrepreneurial company controlled by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, announced on October 2 at the Bucharest Stock Exchange that it raised EUR 8 million from investors with a bond issue that will finance new residential projects. Among them are Greenfield Copou, Constanţa Boreal Plus Phase 2, Greenfield Teilor Phases 4 & 5.

Impact did not mention the value of the coupon, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company has a market capitalization of RON 653 million (EUR 130 million).

The maturity is 48 months from the date of issuance. The bonds will be guaranteed mainly with a first-rate real estate mortgage that covers the payment obligations resulting from the issue of bonds established on a plot of land located in Bucharest, which is the exclusive property of the company.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)