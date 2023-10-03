Real Estate

Real estate developer raises EUR 8 mln with BVB-listed bonds

03 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Impact&Developer, an entrepreneurial company controlled by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, announced on October 2 at the Bucharest Stock Exchange that it raised EUR 8 million from investors with a bond issue that will finance new residential projects. Among them are Greenfield Copou, Constanţa Boreal Plus Phase 2, Greenfield Teilor Phases 4 & 5.

Impact did not mention the value of the coupon, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company has a market capitalization of RON 653 million (EUR 130 million).

The maturity is 48 months from the date of issuance. The bonds will be guaranteed mainly with a first-rate real estate mortgage that covers the payment obligations resulting from the issue of bonds established on a plot of land located in Bucharest, which is the exclusive property of the company.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Real estate developer raises EUR 8 mln with BVB-listed bonds

03 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Impact&Developer, an entrepreneurial company controlled by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, announced on October 2 at the Bucharest Stock Exchange that it raised EUR 8 million from investors with a bond issue that will finance new residential projects. Among them are Greenfield Copou, Constanţa Boreal Plus Phase 2, Greenfield Teilor Phases 4 & 5.

Impact did not mention the value of the coupon, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company has a market capitalization of RON 653 million (EUR 130 million).

The maturity is 48 months from the date of issuance. The bonds will be guaranteed mainly with a first-rate real estate mortgage that covers the payment obligations resulting from the issue of bonds established on a plot of land located in Bucharest, which is the exclusive property of the company.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline