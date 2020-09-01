IMF invited to audit Romania’s Fiscal Code

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will conduct an audit of Romania’s Fiscal Code at the invitation of the Government, finance minister Florin Citu confirmed in an interview on January 7.

“We have invited the Fund to establish whether the Fiscal Code is stimulating or dragging down the economy,” minister Citu said adding that he wants the opinion of independent experts such as those of the international financial institution, Economica.net reported.

Different interpretations of the provisions in the Code are generating frequent disagreements and even lawsuits between taxpayers and the tax collection agency ANAF, the finance minister explained.

“We need a simple tax code, easy to implement, that does not penalize the taxpayer from the start, so that there will be no more disputes," concluded finance minister Florin Citu, implying that thorough revision of the Code would take place upon the conclusions drawn by the Fund’s experts, Profit.ro reported.

The Tax Code amendment would come together with a broader strategy of modernising the IT structure of the tax collection agency in order to generate better interaction with the taxpayers and better fight tax evasion.

Tax evasion has emerged as a matter of national security, minister Citu stated at the end of last year when he promised to bring this issue on the agenda of the state security council CSAT.

