Ilie Năstase documentary: NASTY promo tour to start in Romania in April

NASTY, the new documentary exploring the life and career of former world no. 1 tennis player Ilie Năstase, will be screened in major cities across Romania during a promotional tour scheduled to start in April. The legendary tennis player will accompany the production team on this journey.

According to Transilvania Film, Ilie Năstase will be present at several special screenings in Bucharest, Timișoara, Constanța, and Brașov. The team's tour, which will start on April 13, also includes stops in Craiova, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Suceava, Botoșani, Piatra Neamț, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Sibiu, Galați, or Brăila.

The screenings will be followed by Q&A sessions with directors Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu, and Tudor D. Popescu, and with producer Cosmin Hodor. Tickets can be purchased online here.

NASTY will launch in cinemas nationwide on April 16. The gala premiere will be held at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on the same date, and Ilie Năstase will attend, alongside special guests such as Boris Becker, Ion Țiriac, and Nadia Comăneci. Tickets are available here.

An irresistible combination of talent, eccentricity, and humor made Nasty (the nickname given to Ilie Năstase by the media) a true showman admired by fans, commentators, and other athletes. Combining archival footage and interviews with some of the world's most famous athletes, such as Rafael Nadal, Björn Borg, Jimmy Connors, Nadia Comăneci, or Boris Becker, NASTY tells the story of a unique character.

(Photo source: Transilvania Film)