IFC gives EUR 73 mln green loan to NEPI Rockcastle

International Financial Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has lent EUR 73.5 mln to NEPI Rockcastle, the largest mall owner in the Central and Eastern European region, for "environment projects" in Romania, according to Profit.ro.

The loan was extended to NE Property BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEPI Rockcastle, and is aimed "to contribute to the construction of a strong business infrastructure for environmental projects in Romania," subsequently attracting an economic growth of low carbon activities.

The loan is funded by the USD 2 bln Real Sector Crisis Response Facility, part of the USD 8 bln larger IFC facility dedicated to fast financing provided in the context of COVID-19 (Fast-Track Financing Facility) to support those private companies affected by the economic problems caused by COVID-19.

"NEPI Rockcastle continues to focus on investing in clean and sustainable business. This 'green' loan comes to reconfirm our commitment to promoting sustainable practices, through the commitment to allocate funds on eligible green projects carried out in Romania, as defined in our Green Financing Framework," says Mirela Covaşă, CFO NEPI Rockcastle.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nepirockcastle.com)